Composition of Punjab’s interim cabinet comes to light

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has has apparently finalized his 11-member cabinet which is expected to take oath at 9 pm on Thursday at the Punjab Governor House.

Punjab Governor Baligur Rehman is expected to administer the oath of office to the new members.

Sources told SAMAA TV that the members of the cabinet include Bilal Afzal, SM Tanveer, Dr Javed Akram, Ibrahim Murad, journalist Tamkinat Karim, Dr Jamal Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Aamir Mir and Naseem Sadiq.

It is pertinent to mention that Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister Naqvi took oath on Sunday.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman administered the oath to Mohsin Naqvi.

Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal read the official notification before the oath ceremony, attended by senior civil and military officials.