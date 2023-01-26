Australian women seal series against Pakistan with another easy win

Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team suffered another disappointing loss against Australia on Thursday, as the hosts won by eight wickets to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in T20 series.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. But despite not losing many wickets, they were slow and steady.

Opener Muneeba Ali scored 33 runs off 43 balls whereas skipper Bismah Maroof scored 29 off 28.

Omaima Sohail with 10 runs was only the third player to reach double figures. Pakistan scored just 96 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Australian openers had an opening partnership of 60 runs, with Beth Mooney top scoring with 46 runs off 29 balls.

Skipper Meg Lanning scored 31 runs off 32 balls before being dismissed by Nida Dar.

Australia chased down with 38 balls to spare and Beth Mooney was declared player of the match for her aggressive batting.