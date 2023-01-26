Lahore Master Plan 2050: NAB to probe corruption allegations against Parvez Elahi, Aslam Iqbal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to open a probe into allegations of graft in the development of Lahore’s Master Plan 2050 after it received over a dozen complaints.

The probe will include former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former senior minister Aslam Iqbal.

Those who complained claimed that around 187,000 kanals of land in Lahore would be converted for commercial use by taking bribes.

The complainants alleged that some 100 square kilometers of green area in Lahore will be converted into brown areas to benefit certain blue-eyed people.

LHC puts Lahore Master Plan on pause

It is pertinent to note that the Lahore High Court (LHC) has already suspend the implementation of the new master plan for Pakistan’s second largest city until January 25.

LHC Justice Shahid Karim observed in the order that aimless development projects pose a threat to the country’s fragile economy.

Citizen Shehzad Shaukat, who had submitted the petition against the master plan, argued that the provincial government attempted to validate the Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) illegally.

He further claimed that the Punjab government under the then chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi gave RUDA a legal status despite a 2021 judgement of the LHC against the authority.