US backs Pakistan’s flood reconstruction efforts

The United States on Thursday assured Pakistan of its support in flood reconstruction efforts.

This was assured as US Ambassador Donald Blome called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM Office in Islamabad on Thursday.

During the meeting, Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to deepen economic and trade engagement with the United States.

To achieve shared goals in regional domains, it was stressed that bilateral trade ties must be enhanced.

The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan attaches great importance to its longstanding and broad ties with the United States.

Noting the recent momentum in high-level bilateral exchanges, Shehbaz stressed that structured and broad-based Pakistan-US engagement was critical to advancing the shared goals in both bilateral and regional domains for both countries.

He thanked the United States for its continued support for Pakistan’s post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts, including at the recently-held International Conference on Resilient Pakistan in Geneva.

Ambassador Blome said Washington would continue to support Islamabad in its post-flood recovery as well as the government’s efforts for economic development and reform.

Meeting IMF’s demands

Thursday’s meeting came a day after US Treasury Department’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia Robert Kaproth along with US Treasury Department’s Senior Macroeconomist for Pakistan Eva Ghrimai and Financial Attache Larita Bolden met with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, federal finance secretary and senior officers of the Finance Division attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Dar briefed Kaproth on the economic outlook of the country. He said that the incumbent government had inherited a weak economic legacy and.

Despite the challenging economic conditions, the government was focused on fixing things in right direction and introducing reforms in all sectors, including energy sector and capital market to achieve economic growth and development.

Thanks to the pragmatic measures under taken by the government, the country was destined for progress and development.

The finance minister reiterated that the government was prioritizing efforts to fix the economy while fulfilling its international obligations.

He also shared how Pakistan and its economy had been pegged back due to the floods. He stressed that the government is handling all challenges with complete commitment.

Kaproth, on his part underscored the need for good relations between Pakistan and the United States.

He further expressed confidence in the policies and programs of the government for economic and financial stability.

Kaproth further extended his support and cooperation on economic and financial issues.