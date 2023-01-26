Shahid Afridi suggests to make two squads for World Cup preparation

The former captain Shahid Afridi suggested on Thursday that Pakistan should make two squads before the World Cup and make them play some matches in different cities of Pakistan so that they can have good practice.

Shahid Afridi was talking in Samaa TV’s show Game, Set, Match when he said that he knew Haroon Rasheed for a long time and he was the one who selected him and many others from Under-19 cricket.

He called Haroon Rasheed an experienced person but admitted that tough decisions must be taken.

He added that he really enjoyed the short tenure as the interim chief selector as others in the selection panel also agreed with his decision but also corrected him when they felt he was wrong.

Shahid Afridi also said that in the past chairmen of PCB used to interfere in selection, which was wrong. He said it was not acceptable at all and only selectors should select the players.

Shahid Afridi congratulated Babar Azam and his whole family for winning the ICC awards and said he was representing Pakistan in the whole world. He expressed his wish that Babar should also become a great captain.

He thanked PCB for naming an enclosure after him in the Bugti stadium in Balochistan and said it was an honour for him.

Shahid Afridi said he enjoyed the Pakistan Super League (PSL) while he played for all franchises so he would support all teams and enjoy it as an expert instead of player this time.

He also revealed that he wanted Sharjeel Khan in the team because he performed in the domestic cricket but he was stopped by chairman PCB management committee from including him in the team.

Afridi added that selection of players is a full time job and he has always shown interest in selection of junior cricketers but he would do it when he would have sufficient time.

He said it was important to have academies for junior cricketers, who should be taught by International players.

Afridi talked about the communication of players and the selectors as it was important to tell them when they were getting dropped and it was important give them confidence.