Money laundering case: FIA supplementary charge sheet excludes PM’s son Suleman Shehbaz

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday submitted a supplementary challan to the Special Central Court sans the names of Suleman Shehbaz and Tahir Naqvi from the list of accused.

The investigation agency stated that Suleman Shehbaz had never been a public representative nor a public office holder. It further said that they found no evidence that Suleman Shehbaz held any unnamed account of a public representative.

FIA said those who deposited the funds gave statements no kickbacks, or commissions, involved paid in return for the collection of funds.