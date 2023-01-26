Gold creeps towards Rs0.2m

The price of a single tola (11.6 grams) of pure gold rose to its highest ever value on Thursday as it entered a ball park region of Rs200,000.

According to rates issued by the Sarafa Bazaar Association President Al Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand on Thursday, the price of a tola of 24 karat gold rose by Rs4,900 to a new record of Rs195,500.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs4,201 to Rs167,610.

The price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold also Rs153,642.

In the international market, the price of gold rose by $11 to $1,963 per ounce.

The undercost of gold from Dubai rates, however, fell to Rs1,500 from the previous high of Rs3,500.

Silver prices

The price of a tola of 24 karat silver also rose to a new high, increasing by Rs50 to Rs2,150.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat silver increased by Rs42.87 to Rs1,843.28.

In the international market, the price of an ounce of silver increased to $23.68.