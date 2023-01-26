SAP Pakistan discusses role of cloud migration in digital transformation

Saquib Ahmad, Country Managing Director of SAP Pakistan, highlighted the importance of cloud migration for businesses looking to undergo digital transformation.

Ahmad emphasized the cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and security that cloud migration can provide for companies looking to manage their applications and data.

SAP leads business in enterprise software, has a strong presence in various business sectors in Pakistan.

Ahmad noted that the usage of technology has changed dramatically in the post-COVID-19 world, making cloud computing a necessity for companies of all sizes.

He also mentioned that SAP is working with government institutions to improve time-efficient processes and provide evaluative options for decision-making.

When asked about the flexibility of SAP solutions, Ahmad stated that the company offers tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of its clients.

He also emphasized the importance of data security, assuring that SAP installations come with security paradigms in place to combat cyber theft and fraudulent activities.

In addition to the benefits of cost-effectiveness and data security, Ahmad emphasized the infinite space available on the cloud and the ability for companies to work on the same project with fewer glitches.

He also touched on the issue of change management and the reluctance of employees towards digital transformation, announcing free-of-cost training for students of several educational institutes as a means to digitally strengthen the economy of Pakistan.

Overall, Ahmad emphasized that cloud migration is essential for companies looking to undergo digital transformation and that SAP is well-positioned to provide effective and secure solutions for businesses in Pakistan.