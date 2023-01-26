Watch Live
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain removed as PML-Q president

Party's working council appointed Parvez Elahi as Punjab chapter president
Samaa Web Desk Jan 26, 2023
<p>A file photo of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain (L) and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Photo: AFP</p>

The divide in Pakistan Muslim League - Quaid (PML-Q) became prominent after former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi had been appointed as PML-Q’s president of Punjab chapter.

A general council meeting of PML-Q was held on Thursday, which was attended by four provincial party officials.

The party council appointed Wajahat Hussain as the president of PML-Q.

During the meeting, the decision to remove Shujaat as party president was finalized, while Tariq Bashir Cheema had also been removed from the post of central secretary general.

Following these changes, Kamil Ali Agha has also been appointed as the party’s central general secretary.

On the other hand, PML-Q leader and Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik declared the meeting illegal, and stated that Chaudhry Shujaat is registered as party president in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

