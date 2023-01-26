inDrive partners with SHIELD to boost trust, fairness for ride-hailing users worldwide

Ride-hailing giant inDrive has announced a partnership with global risk intelligence company SHIELD to boost the trust and fairness of its platform for drivers and passengers worldwide.

The partnership will see SHIELD’s device intelligence technology used to strengthen inDrive’s defenses against fraud, ensuring that negotiations and prices are transparent and that dishonest or fraudulent users are kept off the platform.

With over 150 million downloads and operations in 700 cities across 47 countries, inDrive has quickly become one of the most popular mobility apps in the world.

The company’s unique pricing model allows drivers and passengers to negotiate fair prices based on route or other factors, and its mission is to challenge injustice in the transportation industry.

SHIELD’s Device Intelligence will help inDrive to stay ahead of ride-hailing fraud syndicates across the world, who often use fake accounts created with tools such as app cloners or stolen identities, or who take over legitimate accounts.

Fraud syndicates can use these fake accounts to complete ghost rides, which rack up ride completion incentives, or to simulate high demand in an area to cause fare surges that they profit from.

InDrive will leverage the SHIELD ID, the global standard for device identification, to link fake devices created from the same physical device and identify instances of multiple driver or passenger accounts being operated from the same device.

SHIELD’s AI technology can also pinpoint large numbers of accounts tapping on the same IP address or subnet and detect the installation and activation of malicious tools and techniques on the platform, such as GPS spoofers and app cloners.

SHIELD’s Risk Intelligence operates without the need for Personal Identifiable Information, ensuring that inDrive remains compliant with data protection and privacy laws around the world without compromising on security.