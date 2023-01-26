PTI challenges federal govt’s JIT probing Wazirabad attack in LHC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid on Thursday filed a petition in Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by the federal government to probe the gun attack on Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

The application include Punjab and federal governments as respondents.

She pleaded the court to declare JIT as illegal.

She maintained that a JIT had already been formed earlier by the Punjab government to probe the attack and so, another investigation cannot be commenced in the presence of the other.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to bar the federal government’s JIT from working until the case was concluded.