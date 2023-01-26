Babar Azam wins Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Best Cricketer

Pakistan Cricket Team captain Babar Azam won two of the biggest ICC awards on Thursday, as he won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Best Cricketer, after becoming Best ODI Cricketer of the year.

Babar Azam showed his class in all formats, as he was top scorer of the year in all three formats combined.

The run machine was very close to breaking all time record for most runs in a calendar year, but missed it. He broke Mohammad Yousaf’s record for most runs by a Pakistani batter in a calendar year though.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also congratulated the skipper on his big achievement, as Babar Azam made sure that a Pakistani won the award for second year in a row. Last year Shaheen Shah Afridi had won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.