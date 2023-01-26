Punjab Food Authority seizes 850kg meat of dead chicken from Faisalabad

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday seized around 850 kilograms (kgs) meat of dead chicken from Faisalabad.

During the raid, the dead chickens were recovered from drums which were to be transported for cut up.

The seized meat was dumped and two suppliers were taken into custody.

PFA officials said that the meat was to be supplied to various eateries in the city and adjoining areas. They added that such substandard meat is mostly bought by shawarma vendors.

PFA officials said that they have registered cases against the suspects.