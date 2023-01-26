Dogar’s JIT finally submits charge sheet in Wazirabad attack case

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, the convener of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the November attack in Wazirabad on the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, submitted on Thursday a charge sheet (challan) of the gun attack in a special anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Gujranwala.

The challan was submitted by JIT member Anwar Shah. Prime suspect, Naveed, has been charged with murder and attempted murder sections of the Pakistan Penal Code 1860 (PPC).

“The shooting of the accused spread terror and panic among the people during the PTI public rally, subsequently a local Moazzam and one PTI member were killed while PTI chief Imran Khan and his companion were left injured,” the challan read.

On the other hand, the three counsels, including Rana Sultan, Tariq and Hafiz Asghar appointed for the case, have opposed the challan.

Some sources say the challan was submitted under pressure from Prosecutor General Khaleequz Zaman.

It is pertinent to note that the JIT has been subject to several questions since its inception.

Before it even began probing the attack in earnest, it was reformed thrice until Dogar – a blue-eyed officer of the former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi – had been placed at the helm of investigations.

More recently, on January 22, the composition of the entire JIT was again refreshed with all senior members expelled in favor of new members while Dogar was the only survivor of the shake up.