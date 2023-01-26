KP’s 15-member caretaker cabinet takes oath

The members of the caretaker cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) took oath on Thursday evening.

KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath to the cabinet members in a ceremony held at Governor House in Peshawar.

Earlier, KP governor had announced the caretaker cabinet members’ names, including former senators and other prominent names.

The cabinet members include former MNA Abdul Haleem Qasoriya, former MNA Hamid Shah, ex-IG Syed Masood Shah, former Senator Zafran, and former Senator Taj Mohammad Afridi.

Moreover, Advocate Sawal Nazir, Bakht Nawaz, Fazal Elahi, Adnan Jalil, Shafiullah, Shahid Khan, Malik Khushdil Khan, Mohammed Ali Shah, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser, and Manzoor Khan Afridi will also be a part of caretaker KP cabinet.

On January 18, the KP governor dissolved the provincial assembly after approving the summary sent by former KP CM Mahmood Khan.