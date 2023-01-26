Sindh government to launch exclusive ‘Pink’ bus service for women in Karachi

In a move to promote gender equality and improve the travel experience for working women, the Sindh government has announced the launch of the Pink bus service in Karachi.

The service, which will have a fleet of 10 buses initially, will run exclusively for women and girls on specific routes throughout the city.

According to Provincial Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon, the first route for the Pink bus service will run from Model Colony to Tower, with plans to expand to routes 4, 5, 6, and 7 in the near future.

The service will run every 20 minutes during office hours and every hour after office hours.

The minister announced that the pink bus service will be inaugurated in Karachi on February 1, under the Sindh government’s transport department.

The launch of the Pink bus service is a significant step forward in addressing the unique travel needs and concerns of working women in Karachi.

It is also a symbol of the government’s commitment to promoting gender equality and creating a more inclusive society.