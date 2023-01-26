Karachi court indicts Dania Shah for leaking Aamir Liaquat’s video

A local court of Karachi on Thursday indicted Dania Shah – the widow of deceased televangelist Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain - for spreading her deceased husband’s compromising videos.

However, the suspect did not plead guilty. She told the court that all of this was a conspiracy against her because she wanted autopsy of her deceased’s husband.

The court issued notice to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) while the trial will commence on February 2.

Dania was arrested by FIA Cybercrime Wing from the Southern Punjab city of Lodhran in December 2022 for allegedly leaking and making viral his private videos of Aamir Liaquat without his consent.

A complaint in this regard had been filed by Aamir Liaquat’s daughter from first wife, Bushra.

Shah was first presented before judicial magistrate South seeking her physical remand. The magistrate asked FIA to explain how they had jurisdiction to hear the case.

“The incident took place near Tariq Road in Karachi, hence the suspect should be presented before the relevant court,” the magistrate said.

The FIA prosecutor said that this was a case of cybercrime.

The video was seen everywhere, hence there is no issue of jurisdiction; the prosecutor argued.

The investigator in the case said that the suspect recorded a video of a private moment from the victim’s bedroom and then posted it online to make it viral.

He sought remand of the suspect to conduct further investigations in the case.

The prosecutor added that the suspect was part of a larger gang and that she was not acting alone.

After hearing the arguments, the court directed the FIA to present her before the relevant court, that of district east.

She was then presented before district magistrate East who denied FIA’s application for physical remand.

Instead, the court sent her to jail on judicial remand.