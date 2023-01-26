Karachi LG polls: ECP stops results of three UCs on JI request

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday stopped declaration of three Karachi Union Councils polling results on the request of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) that blamed returning officers for stealing the party’s mandate.

The case in this regard was heard today, following the request of JI against the irregularities in the three UCs of Karachi.

Election results of two UCs of Safoora Goth and one of Taiser Town have not been issued by the ECP.

JI’s lawyer Hasan Javed shared his viewpoint to election body that according to Form 11, JI was successful in the related three UCs.

Returning officers of these UCs manipulated the results and gave the stolen mandate of JI to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he