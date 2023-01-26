Watch Live
Sarfaraz Ahmed sings for Shan Masood in his wedding, qawali night

Former skipper dedicates a wedding song to opening batter as promised
Huzaifa Khan Jan 26, 2023
<p>Sarfaraz Ahmed dedicates a song to Shan Masood on his wedding. PHOTO: PCB/File</p>

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed impressed everyone with his batting skills and this time he went viral for his amazing singing skills at the wedding qawali night of opening batter Shan Masood.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, dressed in a “Sherwani” exactly like Shan Masood, said that he had promised the opening batter that he would sing the song for him.

Everybody loved it when Sarfaraz Ahmed sang “Sada khush raho tum dua hai humari” song from ’Dhadkan“ movie.

Shan Masood hugged Sarfaraz Ahmed for his prayers and the beautiful song.

Sarfaraz Ahmed has been praised for his singing skills, whether they are with his friends and his son Abdullah. The former captain likes to sing both Bollywood and Pakistani patriotic songs.

