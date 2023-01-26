Babar Azam wins ICC Best ODI Player of the year award twice in a row

Pakistan Cricket Team’s captain Babar Azam bagged another big honour on Thursday, as he became ICC Best ODI Player of the year for the second year in a row.

Babar Azam became first Pakistani player to win an ICC Award for the second consecutive year.

Pakistan’s run machine had been in sublime form in ODI Cricket in 2022, as he scored 679 runs with three centuries.

Babar Azam had an average of 84.87 and scored centuries against Australia, West Indies and Netherlands.

He also joined the list of some of the ODI cricket’s biggest names MS Dhoni, Ab De Villiers and Virat Kohli, who won ODI Cricketer of the year award two years in a row.

ICC and PCB congratulated Babar Azam on his remarkable achievement on Twitter.