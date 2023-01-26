Nvidia’s new Broadcast app feature causes concern among tech community

Nvidia, a leading technology company known for its cutting-edge graphics processing units (GPUs), has released a new feature for its Broadcast app that has raised eyebrows in the tech community.

The feature, known as Eye Contact, uses AI to edit a live video feed so that it appears as if the person on the other end is always looking directly into the camera, even if they are not.

The feature, which debuted as part of the 1.4 patch for Nvidia Broadcast, is intended for content creators who want to maintain the illusion of eye contact with their audience, even when they are looking off-screen at notes or a script.

However, many have found the feature to be unsettling and have raised concerns about its potential use in video conferencing and live streaming.

One Twitter user even posted a demo of the Eye Contact feature being used in scenes from the classic film Jurassic Park, noting that the edited footage was “weird and off-putting.”

The Eye Contact feature is yet another example of AI being made accessible to everyday consumers, with other software like DALL-E, Midjourney, and Free AI Art Generator being used to create memes and recreate the look of certain directors’ films.

Nvidia Broadcast is available for download, but users should be aware that it requires certain hardware, including an Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card, to function properly.