Govt decides to use truck art for anti-polio campaign across country

The federal government has decided to use Pakistani popular truck art to run the anti-polio campaign across the country.

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel announced on Thursday that a new polio campaign will be launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Afghanistan where they will use Pakistani popular truck art aim to spread awareness among people.

The trucks will feature the message of a polio-free Pakistan in various provincial languages, with the goal of making the campaign more eye-catching and effective.

The minister also expressed his determination to continue the campaign until the eradication of the virus.