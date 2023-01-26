Kashmiris protest worldwide over illegal occupation by India on Black Day

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing Black Day today (Thursday) to convey a strong message to the world that they reject illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

The day is being marked by a complete shutdown and civil curfew by the people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a call for the observance of Black Day has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

The day will be marked by a complete strike in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and anti-India demonstrations and rallies in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and world capitals to give a strong message to the international community that the Kashmiris consider India as a usurper of their fundamental rights.

APHC leaders and organizations including Ghulam Nabi War, Khadim Hussain, Sibte Shabbir Qummi and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front through statements, massages and posters have asked the Kashmiris to boycott all Indian official celebrations and hoist black flags on the rooftops of their houses, shops and other buildings.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested four youths during crackdown operations and house raids in Surankote area of Poonch district under fake cases.