Elahi advises Imran to take legal action against govt over Punjab situation

Former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that he would take legal action against the government for alleged atrocities over the current situation of Punjab.

In a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Elahi stated that his lawyers will approach the courts and that he believes justice will be served by the judiciary.

Earlier, Khan criticized Chaudhry’s arrest in Lahore, stating that in a democracy, no one should be arrested for expressing their thoughts.

He said that the government only wants to silence voices who speak against it.

Imran Khan appealed to the judiciary saying that their fundamental rights should be protected.

He added that democracy should also be protected but the judiciary failed in protecting even the basic rights.