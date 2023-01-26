WATCH: iPhone spontaneously burst into flames, raising safety concerns

In a shocking incident caught on camera, an iPhone 4 spontaneously combusted while charging overnight in the kitchen of a home in American state of Ohio.

The homeowners, Brian and Jennifer Leisgang, were fortunate to avoid a house fire, but the incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of older iPhone models.

According to the Leisgangs, the iPhone 4 was in perfect working order and had been left charging overnight on the kitchen counter.

In the morning, they discovered small pieces of the phone and black soot scattered across the counter. The couple shared a video of the incident on Facebook, in hopes of raising awareness and preventing similar incidents from occurring in other homes.

The incident is reminiscent of the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, which resulted in several reports of the device catching fire and led to the recall of millions of units.

However, it is important to note that the iPhone 4 in this incident was a decade old, and experts are warning that older lithium-ion batteries have a limited working temperature range and can swell with time, leading to potential safety hazards.

In light of this incident, Apple has yet to release an official statement on the matter. However, experts are urging all iPhone users to be cautious when charging older devices and to consider upgrading to newer models if possible.