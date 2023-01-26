Mohsin Naqvi would play active role in ensuring fair, transparent elections: PM hopes

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope that newly appointed caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi would play an active role in ensuring fair and transparent elections.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

During the meeting, the PM congratulated Mohsin Naqvi on his appointment as caretaker CM and expressed his hope to fulfill his duties in accordance with the constitution of Pakistan.

He also assured that he would play an active role in ensuring that the upcoming elections are fair and transparent.