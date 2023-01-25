PM Shehbaz welcomes UAE president upon arrival in ‘second home’ Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday personally welcomed United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday for a private visit.

Shehbaz was accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi and SAPM Attaullah Tarar at the Rahim Yar Khan airport to welcome the delegation.

During their subsequent meeting at the airport, both leaders expressed their resolve to further enhance brotherly relations between the two countries.

The PM recalled his recent visit to the UAE and emphasized that both countries would work on the understandings reached between the two leaders in various fields.

Al Nahyan said that the brotherly relations between the two countries went back many decades and his father, who had immense love for Pakistan and its people, and had laid the foundation of their bilateral ties.

He further stated that he considered Pakistan as his second home and assured the Prime Minister that the UAE would always stand by Pakistan.