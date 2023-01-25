Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 9PM | SAMAA TV | 25th January 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9PM | SAMAA TV | 25th January 2023 Jan 25, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9PM | SAMAA TV | 25th January 2023 Recommended PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry arrested from Lahore PM Shehbaz welcomes UAE president upon arrival in ‘second home’ Pakistan PSL8: Islamabad United pick England’s Tom Curran as replacement pick Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Can’t afford premium ChatGPT? Try these 3 free alternatives having similar capabilities Are you experiencing display glitches on your iPhone 14 Pro? You’re not alone!