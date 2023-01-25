Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari discuss upcoming polls in capital huddle

With the by-elections in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies along with by-polls on vacant National Assembly seats imminent, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari held a key confab at the Prime Minister House on Wednesday evening.

Zardari arrived at the PM House on Wednesday evening and met with Shehbaz.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Economic and Political Affairs Ayaz Sadiq, Railways and Aviation Saad Rafiq and PPP leaders Senator Salim Mandviwala and Dr Asim Hussain were present.

The two discussed the evolving situation in the country, especially the challenges faced by the country.

They also discussed the upcoming by-polls for the provincial assembly of Punjab and KP and the national assembly.

It was decided that the challenges faced by the country will be countered through mutual understanding and unity.

Their meeting comes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) intensified preparations for by-polls in Punjab and KP after their respective assemblies were dissolved by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The apex poll body has told the governors of the respective provinces to call the elections between April 9-17.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rahman was informed by the ECP in a letter that polls in the province can be held between April 9-13.

Similarly, KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali was informed that he can call elections for April 15-17.