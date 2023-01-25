Naqvi axes 117 ‘political advisors’ appointed by former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday removed 117 political advisors appointed by former chief minister Parvez Elahi.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader had appointed his blue eyed people as his special assistant and political advisers.

But the caretaker chief minister removed all the advisers from their positions.

It is pertinent to note that he caretaker government in Punjab has been busy removing appointees of the previous regime. The latest to go was Advocate General Ahmed Owais from his post.

Apart from Owais, around 97 law officers working in the Advocate General’s Office, were also dismissed from their posts on Tuesday.

As part of reshuffle in the Punjab bureaucracy after the appointment of the caretaker chief minister, Zahid Akhter Zaman, was appointed as the new chief secretary of the province on Monday and authorities appointed Punjab Additional Inspector General (AIG) Bilal Siddque Kamyana as the new CCPO of Lahore.

The top tier reshuffle in Punjab started with the transfer of Punjab CM Principal Secretary transferred Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

Bhatti was directed to report to Punjab Assembly Secretariat.