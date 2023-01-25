PSL8: Islamabad United pick England’s Tom Curran as replacement pick

Two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United picked England’s Tom Curran and Pakistani spinner Zafar Gohar on Wednesday, as the supplementary picks of mini-draft.

In the mini-draft, former champions Multan Sultans picked the most known and by far the most experienced T20 Cricketer Kieron Pollard.

The hard hitter all-rounder has played more than 600 T20 matches in his career and also represented Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in PSL earlier.

Multan Sultans also picked all-rounder Ammad Butt and South African fast bowler Wayne Parnell.

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars picked England’s Sam Billings and Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis.

Left-hand batter Haris Sohail, who recently made a comeback in International cricket against New Zealand, was picked once again by Peshawar Zalmi.