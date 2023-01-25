Police finally present Fawad before Islamabad court

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Wednesday evening finally presented Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry before Magistrate Naveed Khan in the F-8 Kutchery.

However, the appearance came after the courts had changed at least two times the courtroom and the judge before whom he had to be presented due to the rush created by scores of PTI supporters.

Fawad Chaudhry was due to be presented before the court of magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja. But then it was communicated that he would be presented before the court of Naveed Khan. Then it was said that he would be presented before the court of Shabbir Bhatti.

However, PTI supporters swarmed the court rooms of all these judges.

At this, the Sector F-8 District Kutchery authorities decided to present him before a judge with a larger court room.

As a result, it stopped the police from presenting Fawad before the court for over an hour.

He was finally presented before a magistrate at around 8pm.

His brother, Faraz, who had been arrested from Jhelum, wwas also presented before the court. He had a bandage wrapped around his head.

It wasn’t until Fawad’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry requested PTI workers to leave the court room and allow the court to preceed that some left the court room and Fawad was formally presented.

Remand sought

During proceedings, the police sought eight-day physical remand of Fawad and warrants to search his house and electronic devices such as phones, laptops and other devices.

Meanwhile, Fawad’s lawyers contended whether the offence alleged to have been committed even allows the police to obtain remand.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lawyer read out the contents of the FIR and the charges against Fawad including threatening and intimidating the commission and its chief, calling it a record keeper.

Fawad, who was present in the court room, reiterated that that is exactly what is the stature of the commission.

He deplored how he had been arrested after police broke into his home at 3am on the night between January 24 and January 25 but he was only presented before the court at 8pm on the evening of January 25.

Remove his cloak

Earlier, when a police car arrived at the court and a man emerged with a shawl draped over his head .

PTI activists, led by Murad Saeed, assumed that it was Fawad and started chanting slogans demanding the police remove the shroud.

The crowd suddenly swelled and forced the police to declare that the man was not Fawad.

But they were ultimately forced to get back on the car and go back.

After a while, the police returned to the court with another man covered in a white sheet of cloth. They managed to wade through the sea of protesters and present him in court amidst vociferous slogans demanding the police remove the sheet.