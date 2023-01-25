Pakistan football team captain Maria promises to make country proud

Pakistan Women’s Football Team captain Maria Khan promised the nation on Wednesday that their team would make the country proud in future.

Speaking in Samaa TV show Game, Set, Match on Wednesday, Maria Jamila Khan explained how she scored the stunning goal against Saudi Arabia in four-nation event.

Maria’s goal had ensured that Pakistan finished as runners up placed team in the event. She told that she was confident because it was on the right side and she was going to take the free kick from her stronger foot (left).

She added that the team was down by a goal and that she told herself that she should go for the goal and try her best, because she often tried kicks from the same spot in training.

Maria Khan also talked about the chemistry of the team as she said that they had also played South Asian Football Championship earlier and most of the women in four-nation event were same.

She said there was better chemistry between the team now and vowed that it would improve further.