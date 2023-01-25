PFF NC head Haroon Malik visits Karachi Football house

**Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) head Haroon Malik visited Karachi Football House on Wednesday and vowed to provide facilities in the metropolitan city.

Haroon Malik announced that the Football activities would start at the Karachi Football house, which were earlier stopped when FIFA banned PFF.

The NC members were also present with him and said Karachi has always been important for Pakistan football.

Haroon Malik said that they were trying their best to make sure that Pakistan Football went in the right direction.

He blamed the former President Ashfaq Hussain Shah for halting the progress of Football in Pakistan.

Haroon Malik had accused Ashfaq Hussain group and his supporters for attacking the Football House in Lahore, which resulted in PFF getting banned.

Last week, Ashfaq Hussain had asked Haroon Malik and NC to hold elections as soon as possible. He had warned them of a protest as well.