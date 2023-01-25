Djokovic says ‘sent message’ with Australian Open mauling

Novak Djokovic said he “sent a message” at the Australian Open by thrashing Andrey Rublev on Wednesday to make the semi-finals and edge closer to a 22nd Grand Slam title.

The 35-year-old struggled physically in the early rounds but was dominant during his fourth-round demolition of Alex de Minaur and was ruthless once more against Rublev.

“Last two matches, playing against two guys who were in form and to beat them dominantly in three sets is something that I definitely want in this moment, something that sends a message to all my opponents,” he said.

“With this kind of game the confidence level rises, so I feel better on the court as the tournament progresses.

“I’ve been in this situation so many times in my life and career,” he added after reaching a 10th semi-final at Melbourne Park. Only Roger Federer (15) and Jack Crawford (11) have been there more often.

“I’ve never lost a semi-final in the Australian Open, hopefully that will stay the same.”

Victory for the red-hot favourite propelled him into a 44th Grand Slam semi-final to close the gap on Federer’s all-time record 46.

Djokovic will meet Paul next for the first time and the American is excited at the prospect of facing the Serbian great in his maiden Grand Slam semi-final.

The 35th-ranked Paul will be heavy underdog, but he struck a positive tone.

“I’m really excited, man. I probably have a better chance of winning if it’s Rublev, but to play Novak here in Australia would be awesome,” the 25-year-old American said.

“Obviously he’s pretty comfortable here in Australia. It’s going to be a challenging match.

“But I’m playing some of my best tennis.”