India, Modi planned false flag operation at LOC on Republic Day: LEAs claim

Pakistan’s intelligence and security agencies have exposed the script of a false flag operation of alleged infiltration into the India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) planned by India and its leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of India’s Republic Day—January 26.

According to the script unearthed by sleuths, the false flag operation was to be carried out by the Indian army and police personnel in the Poonch sector of IIOJK near the Line of Control (LOC) and would be blamed on Pakistan.

Who are key players of false flag operation?

Pakistani intelligence agencies identified three individuals who play a key role in New Delhi’s plan

Bashir, an agent of India’s 93 Infantry Brigade, and two fellow companions identified as Alam and Aslam were to be the main perpetrators of the false flag operation.

Under the plan, Bashir was due to recruit some locals who would then be presented as the alleged terror agents attempting to infiltrate India from Pakistan and then participate in surreptitious activities in IIOJK by planting bombs – including improvised explosive devices (IEDs) – which would be used to ambush troops from the Indian Army’s 93 Brigade of the Dogra Regiment.

They would infiltrate into IIOJK from the Jashkwal area of the Azad Jammu Kashmir side.

As per the script, India would ‘foil’ the plan by capturing the men upon their entry into IIOJK and a pre-planned way point near a mosque in the area.

Later, the script showed that the Indian army and police would be able to recover some literature and other materials including a cache of weapons and explosives.

As per Pakistani Intelligence agencies, DSP Prashanna was tasked with supervising the false flag operation.

What is Republic Day?

India’s Republic Day is an annual national holiday celebrated on January 26th to commemorate the adoption of India’s Constitution on that day in 1950.

It marks the end of India’s transitional period from a British colony to an independent republic, and is celebrated with a grand parade in the capital city of New Delhi.

Parades, speeches, and other cultural events are held throughout the country, and the day is a symbol of national pride for India and its citizens.

India will mark the Republic Day on January 26 (tomorrow) at ceremonial boulevard named Rajpath in New Delhi that will be led by Indian President Droupadi Murmu while Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the parade.