Punjab’s caretaker govt revisits Imran Khan’s security at Zaman Park

The caretaker government in Punjab, led by caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi, has tasked the provincial police to revisit the security provided to former prime minister Imran Khan outside his residence at Zaman Park.

Over 600 police personnel have been deployed at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s residence.

The matter has also been forwarded to the Provincial and District Intelligence Committee for a review.

Punjab police say that the security and intelligence authorities will highlight the threat to the PTI chief and in the light of threats, police and other law enforcers will review the security strategy and resources being provided to Imran Khan.

However, Punjab police clarified that they could not retract all the security of Imran Khan residence all at once.

Police also announced that security arrangements of the Zaman Park will be made after reviewing the threat alert to the former prime minister.