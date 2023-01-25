Nationwide power outage in Pakistan causes 50% dip in internet traffic: Cloudflare

Cloudflare confirmed that a nationwide power outage in Pakistan caused a significant dip in internet traffic consumption across the country.

The outage, which began on 23 January at around 07:30am, resulted in a nearly 50% drop in country-level traffic from expected levels, according to the data shared by Cloudflare Radar.

Cloudflare Radar is a hub that showcases global internet traffic, attacks, and technology trends and insights.

The cause of the outage was the earlier blackout across the country, which is believed to be the result of a technical malfunction or equipment failure.

The impact of the outage was felt by both individuals and businesses, with many reporting difficulties accessing the internet, social media, and other online services.

The disruption also affected e-commerce and financial transactions, causing inconvenience for many.

This latest incident highlights the need for improved infrastructure and more reliable internet services in Pakistan, as power outages and other technical issues have resulted in widespread internet disruptions in the past.