Oppo flip-flops into foldable phone market with ‘Find N2 Flip’

Chinese tech giant Oppo is rumored to be launching its first-ever flip phone the ‘Find N2 Flip’ in the coming months.

According to industry insider Snoopy Tech, the device is set to debut at the Mobile World Congress 2023, which takes place at the end of February and beginning of March.

The Find N2 Flip boasts an impressive array of specs, including a 6.8-inch foldable AMOLED display with 1080p+ resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate and 403 PPI pixel density.

Additionally, it features a 3.26-inch secondary AMOLED screen on the back, protected by Gorilla Glass 5, that offers 720 x 382 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Find N2 Flip is powered by the flagship-grade Dimensity 9000+ chipset and comes with 8 GB/16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of storage.

It runs on Android 13 OS with Oppo’s Color OS on top. The device also boasts a 32MP Sony IMX709 front camera and a rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

The Find N2 Flip offers a 4,300 mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC fast charging, dual SIM support, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and an IPX4 rating. It will be available in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple shades.

Despite the impressive specs and features, Oppo has not yet announced the pricing for the Find N2 Flip. However, given that it is expected to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, it is likely to be priced below $1000.

It is a big move from Oppo to launch its first-ever flip phone, as the company is well known for its camera-centric smartphones. With the Find N2 Flip, Oppo is entering the foldable phone market with a device that boasts an impressive array of features, including a large foldable AMOLED display and a flagship-grade processor.

The device is likely to appeal to tech enthusiasts and early adopters who are looking for a device with cutting-edge technology and a unique form factor.