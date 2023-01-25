Sania Mirza reaches Mixed Doubles final at Australian Open

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza and her compatriot Rohan Bopanna reached the Mixed Doubles final of Australian Open on Wednesday, as they defeated the third seeds Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk.

The Indian pair won the first set 7-6 in tie-break and had a match point in second set to close out the match.

But the British-American pair saved the match point and won the second set in tie-break to level it.

Sania and Rohan woh the third set in super tie-break 10-6 to reach the Australian Open final.

Sania Mirza had earlier announced that Australian Open would be her last Grand Slam. She also won the Australian Open Mixed Doubles title with Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009 and Women’s Doubles title with Martina Hingis in 2016.

Overall Sania Mirza has won six Grand Slams. She was very happy after the win said it was like a dream moment because Rohan Bopanna was her first Mixed Doubles partnership when she was 14-year-old.