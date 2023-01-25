Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

PM Shehbaz receives UAE’s president in Rahim Yar Khan

Two leaders discuss matters of bilateral interest
Samaa Web Desk Jan 25, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday received the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his arrival in Rahim Yar Khan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated to further strengthen ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He said this after receiving the President of United Arab Emirates, Muhammad Bin Zaid Al Nahyan at Chandna Airport, Rahim Yar Khan.

Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest between the two countries.

rahim yar khan

PM Shehbaz Sharif

UAE’s president

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div