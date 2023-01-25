PM Shehbaz receives UAE’s president in Rahim Yar Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday received the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his arrival in Rahim Yar Khan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated to further strengthen ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He said this after receiving the President of United Arab Emirates, Muhammad Bin Zaid Al Nahyan at Chandna Airport, Rahim Yar Khan.

Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest between the two countries.