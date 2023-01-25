Pakistan has become a banana republic: Imran Khan reacts to Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday took a jibe at the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja following the arrest of his party’s senior leader Fawad Chaudhry saying that Pakistan has become a banana republic devoid of rule of law.

Fawad Chaudhry was arrested by police from Lahore during the wee hours of Wednesday for threatening CEC.

The first information report (FIR) was filed against him for his speech where he allegedly stated that the status of the ECP is the same as a ‘secretary’ and the ‘chief election commissioner signs documents like a clerk’.

The former minister was arrested shortly after he held a press conference in Lahore, where he threatened the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and their families with repercussions if “those involved in the May 25 incident,” were appointed (in Punjab caretaker setup) or retained in their positions.

He also reported to have lodged a formal complaint with the ECP against the appointment of those directly involved in the crackdown in Punjab.

He also strongly criticized the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as Punjab’s caretaker chief minister and stated that “those who are being appointed as the caretaker of [Punjab] government will be followed until they are punished”.

Over his arrest, Imran Khan tweeted, “Fawad’s arrest on his apt description of the CEC leaves no doubt in anyone’s mind that Pak has become a banana republic devoid of rule of law.”

He urged people to stand up for their fundamental rights now to save Pakistan’s drift toward a point of no return.

Moreover, Imran Khan will also hold a media talk at 4pm over the arrest of Chaudhry.