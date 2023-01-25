CDA directs PTI resignees to vacate Parliament Lodges

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued official notification to de-notify another 43 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members, whose resignations were accepted by the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday.

Islamabad Capital Development Authority (CDA) had given one week to PTI members to vacate Parliament Lodges.

The authority also decided on issuing notice to resignees for payment of arrears.

The development came after 45 PTI MNAs requested to withdraw their resignations, out of which 43 members’ resignations were accepted the very next day.

The secretariat had sent the accepted resignations to the ECP to de-seat the MNAs.

Earlier, 70 resignations had been accepted by NA speaker in two phases and the tally added another 43 yesterday.

Only two active PTI lawmakers remain part of National Assembly, as their resignations were not accepted due to leave request.

A total of 131 MNAs had submitted resignations minutes before the election of Shehbaz Sharif as the prime minister in April last year.