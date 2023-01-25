WATCH: See Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in this leaked unboxing video ahead of launch

As excitement builds for the highly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, new footage and camera samples have surfaced online, giving us an early look at the device.

An unboxing video, originally from the TikTok account of a mobile phone shop in Nicaragua, has been making the rounds on social media, providing a glimpse at the retail box and phone itself.

The footage, which has since been taken down from several sources, confirms that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will ship with only a SIM tool as an accessory.

However, the retail box and the phone itself appear authentic and match Samsung’s official teasers and leaks.

Twitter user Edwards Urbina also shared camera samples taken with the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP main camera, showcasing its impressive night-sight capabilities.

These samples, while not full resolution, provide a tantalizing glimpse of the phone’s photography capabilities and corroborate past leaks that claimed the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s night photography would be even better.

Adding to the excitement, the leak also reveals the phone’s starting price at $1,199. Given the authenticity of the other details that have surfaced, it is likely that this price tag is also correct.

The official launch of the Galaxy S23 series is set for February 1 at Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event, where all of these exciting details will be confirmed.

As the release date draws closer, this latest leak has only served to heighten anticipation for what promises to be one of the most impressive smartphones yet.