LHC summons IGPs of Punjab, Islamabad at 6pm in Fawad Chaudhry arrest case

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned the Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs) of Islamabad and Punjab at 6pm in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry arrest case.

Arrest challenged in high court

Further, PTI filed a petition against Fawad’s apprehension in the LHC. The court ordered to produce the former minister at 1:30pm and then at 2pm.

However, the authorities did not implement the order and the court extended the ultimatum till 3pm.

The PTI leader was still not produced as the hearing resumed at 3pm. During the hearing, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh inquired the authorities where the PTI leader was.

To this, Punjab additional advocate general told the bench that he was not in the custody of Punjab Police but Islamabad Police.

Islamabad Police have reached the federal capital with Fawad where he will be presented in the F-8 Kutchery while heavy contingents of the police have been summoned to the court.

Meanwhile, soon when the government maintained that it was unaware of Fawad’s whereabouts, a video emerged from Lahore Toll Plaza showing PTI leader Farrukh Habib and party activists trying to stop the vehicle that was moving Fawad Chaudhry to the federal capital.

Habib could be heard yelling at the security personnel, “You are committing contempt of court,” as he had a brawl with them. However, he was shoved out of the way and the vehicle crossed the toll plaza.

Fawad’s transitory bail approved

A local court of Lahore approved transitory remand of senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, who was produced before the court around Wednesday noon after his arrest during wee hours of the day for threatening the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and its members.

A case had been registered against Fawad Chaudhry in Islamabad’s Kohsar police station on the application of ECP secretary; who blamed PTI leader for talking against the commission and chief election commissioner.

Fawad Chaudhry was arrested by police from Lahore during the wee hours of Wednesday for threatening CEC.

The first information report (FIR) was filed against him for his speech where he allegedly stated that the status of the ECP is the same as a ‘secretary’ and the ‘chief election commissioner signs documents like a clerk’.

The former minister was arrested shortly after he held a press conference in Lahore, where he threatened the members of the ECP and their families with repercussions if “those involved in the May 25 incident,” were appointed (in Punjab caretaker setup) or retained in their positions.

He also strongly criticized the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as Punjab’s caretaker chief minister and stated that “those who are being appointed as the caretaker of [Punjab] government will be followed until they are punished”.

He also reported to have lodged a formal complaint with the ECP against the appointment of those directly involved in the crackdown in Punjab.

The complaint invokes sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The court also directed the authorities to carry out Fawad’s medical examination as it approved his transitory remand as he wanted to move him to Islamabad.

Following the court’s order, his medical examination at Services Hospital Lahore had been completed and baseline tests were also conducted.

In a tweet, the Islamabad police also said that Fawad tried to incite violence against a constitutional institution and inflame the sentiments of the people. It stated that proceedings would be made as per law in the case.

I was arrested like a terrorist: Fawad

Earlier, talking to media whilst being taken to the courtroom, Fawad said that he would have appeared before the police voluntarily only if they had called him.

“I am not going to run away, however, the way I was arrested was not appropriate, police arrested me similarly as they arrest a terrorist,” he said.

Fawad’s brother arrested from Jhelum

Meanwhile, for staging a protesting against the arrest of his brother, Faraz Chaudhry was also arrested by Jhelum Police.

He was arrested by the police for blocking the road and was shifted to City Police Station.