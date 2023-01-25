Is ChatGPT Pro worth buying? Here’s what you need to know

Are you tired of being met with “at capacity” error messages when trying to access ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot? OpenAI may have a solution for you. The company recently announced the development of a paid-for version of chatbot called ChatGPT Professional.

According to a waitlist posted on OpenAI’s Discord server, the professional version will be “always available (no blackout windows),” offer “fast responses from ChatGPT (i.e. no throttling),” and provide “as many messages as you need (at least 2X regular daily limit).”

The waitlist also stated that if selected, OpenAI would reach out to users individually to set up a payment process and a pilot.

Also read: What many can’t do: ChatGPT aces MBA, medical exams in one go

It appears that OpenAI has now picked its early access users, and one of them, Zahid Khawaja, shared a video on Twitter of a test prompt on the pro version, which ran much quicker than the free version currently available to the public.

The subscription cost for the pro version was revealed to be $42 a month.

While the $42 a month price tag may cause some users to seek alternative AI chatbot options, it’s worth noting that ChatGPT Professional will offer guaranteed access and faster responses, making it ideal for those looking to use the chatbot for professional purposes.

OpenAI has not yet revealed when the professional version will be available to the public, but encourages users to fill out the waitlist form to stay updated.

Also read: Can’t afford premium ChatGPT? Try these 3 free alternatives having similar capabilities

With the recent investment from Microsoft, and the “eye-watering” compute costs associated with running the service, it makes sense for OpenAI to monetize ChatGPT in order to keep it running for all users.