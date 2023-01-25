Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 9AM | SAMAA TV | 25th January 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9AM | SAMAA TV | 25th January 2023 Jan 25, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9AM | SAMAA TV | 25th January 2023 Recommended PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry arrested from Lahore Eight missing after ship sinks between Japan, S. Korea PM Shehbaz says ready to sacrifice political capital to bring IMF program back on track Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Are you experiencing display glitches on your iPhone 14 Pro? You’re not alone! Can’t afford premium ChatGPT? Try these 3 free alternatives having similar capabilities