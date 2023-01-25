PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry arrested from Lahore

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry was arrested by police from Lahore on wee hours of Wednesday under the charges of talking against Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and its members.

A case had been registered against Fawad Chaudhry in Islamabad’s Kohsar police station on the application of ECP secretary; who blamed PTI leader for talking against the commission and chief election commissioner.

Police have taken Fawad Chaudhry to Lahore Cantt Katchehry, where he would be produced before the court.

Strict security arrangements have been done at the location, additional police force has been deployed in and outside the court room.

PTI leader Farukh Habib in his tweet said that Fawad had been apprehended from his residence.

Farukh Habib also shared two video clips that showed two vehicles in which Fawad was taken away.

The arrest was also confirmed by Fawad’s brother who tweeted that his sibling had been arrested from Lahore and was taken away by unidentified men in vehicles without number plate.

The FIR registered against PTI leader stated that Fawad Chaudhry had been threatening ECP members and their families, after the appointment of Punjab caretaker chief minister.

He said that those in caretaker government will be chased till they are punished, the FIR stated.

It added that PTI leader said to send people involved in the government, back to their homes.