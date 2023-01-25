Pakistan’s first digital census delayed

The country’s first-ever digital population and housing census – a key component of holding the next general elections – has been delayed.

A new schedule for the census shows that field work for the census will commence from March 1, 2023.

As per a notification, field operations of the the census will commence from March 1, 2023, and continue until April 1, 2023.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) is already working on finalizing preparations for the field operation.

It is pertinent to note that the field operation for the census was scheduled to commence from February 1, 2023 and continue until March 4, 2023 with the final results compiled and published in April.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) handed to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) the last batch of 126,000 tablets running the Android operating system.