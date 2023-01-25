Punjab advocate general latest casualty of caretaker regime

The caretaker government in Punjab continues to clear out appointees of the previous government, removing Advocate General Ahmed Owais from his post.

Apart from Owais, around 97 law officers working in the Advocate General Office, were also dismissed from their posts.

In his stead, Chaudhary Muhammad Javad Yaqoob has been appointed as the additional advocate general until the appointment of a full time AGP in the province.

It is pertinent to note that as part of reshuffle in the Punjab bureaucracy after the appointment of the caretaker chief minister, Zahid Akhter Zaman, was appointed as the new chief secretary of the province on Monday and authorities appointed Punjab Additional Inspector General (AIG) Bilal Siddque Kamyana as the new CCPO of Lahore.

The top tier reshuffle in Punjab started with the transfer of Punjab CM Principal Secretary transferred Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

Bhatti has been directed to report to Punjab Assembly Secretariat.